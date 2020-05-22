Radio star Jackie O is rumoured to be in talks to star in a new reality show with other mums from her daughter Kitty’s school, including journalist Jessica Rowe. Instagram/KIIS FM

“They think it would actually make the basis for a great new TV show.”

The idea is now being pitched as a ‘Mums of Sydney’ style reality show and would be based around the mother’s lives professionally and at home.

Kitty attends the same school as Jessica and Peter Overton’s daughters Giselle and Allegra, and producers think Jessica would be the perfect talent. Getty

Roxy Jacenko, a close pal of Jackie, is also being considered to bring an element of drama.

It’s likely the show will be picked up by Channel Ten, as all three women have already appeared on the network.

The rumoured collaboration comes after Jackie recently pranked her mother and father, saying that she is set to appear on next season of Married At First Sight.

“I'm just going to rip the Band-Aid off, don't judge me... next year, I'm going on MAFS!” she told her mother nervously.

Jackie revealed on-air she is in a WhatsApp group with the other mums, where they chat and share memes. Instagram

A very long and awkward pause followed, before her mother said: “Oh no, darling, please don't! Don't!' she said.

After her mother repeatedly pleaded with the radio host not to go on the show, she eventually admitted that she was only joking, saying: “I’m only lying”.

