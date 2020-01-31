Former Australia’s Got Talent winner and The Voice Australia star Jack Vidgen has opened up. Instagram

"I think it's each to their own, whatever makes you happy," he says. "It's such a small thing for me."

"Obviously I've had my lips done, but to me, I can't believe that is what people are talking about. I mean it's obvious... I'm not denying it. I couldn't care less."

"To me, lip filler is like makeup, it's like doing your hair ... It's not permanent. I've never had any kind of plastic surgery or anything like that."

The star also revealed that he is really trying to establish his own identity.

"I think it’s best to do whatever makes you feel good … That’s the thing with me over the years I’ve been looking for my identity,’ he says. ‘I’ve been trying to find myself again."