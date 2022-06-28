Instagram

“I don’t want to get emotional,” he told Will and Woody, the KIIS FM presenters who are commentating from the sidelines for the new Ninja Warrior season.

“It just means a lot. My dad has MS, so raising awareness just means the world. I can’t believe it!” he told them.

Jack also celebrated the win on Instagram.

“OH MY GOD I WON 🥇WTF?! 😂,” he wrote, all in capitals.

Jack competed on I'm A Celebrity alongside Abbie Chatfield. 10

“So stoked to have won 10k for my charity @trishmsresearchfoundation! ❤️."

The Trish Multiple Sclerosis Research Foundation was also Jack’s chosen charity when he competed on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!, an experience he claims brought him closer to his dad.

“I was so young, and I don’t think I understood what it meant for his life,” Jack told The Latch of his father’s diagnosis.

“He’s kind of gone up and down. There’s been a time where he’s only been in a wheelchair and then he’s been able to get a walking stick and then he was able to walk again. Now he’s mostly in a mobility scooter,” Jack revealed.

“Honestly, we’re speaking on the phone more than ever because he’s in North Queensland and I’m in Sydney, so it’s been really beautiful because I’ve never lived with him and he’s gotten to see me for me as well because I haven’t been in close proximity to him for years,” he shared at the time.

Ninja Warrior is another feather in Jack's cap. He has also starred on Australia's Got Talent, The Voice, and The Masked Singer, as well as a stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2021.