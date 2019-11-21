Joining him will be fellow Aussies, Eddie Williams, JJ Pantano and cabaret star Hans.
Jack is an alumn of the franchise, having won Australia's Got Talent in 2011 before taking a break from the spotlight. He made his return in May this year when he appeared on The Voice.
"It's been a long time coming for me to fall back in love with music, and I needed this time to grow as a person and to actually find my identity, and discover who I am as a person,' he told 9Honey in June.
"I needed this time to step away, because I didn't really have that. I dived right into [my career] and hit the ground running. I was doing that for a few years."
"So I needed some time to do some normal things, live some normal life as a teenager, and grow up and come into adulthood, and work out what I want."
And despite being eliminated in the semi-finals from The Voice, Jack is ready for more. He'll be appearing on America's Got Talent next year!