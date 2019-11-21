Jack Vidgen will appear on America's Got Talent: The Champions Instagram

Joining him will be fellow Aussies, Eddie Williams, JJ Pantano and cabaret star Hans.

Eddie Williams and Hans appeared on Australia's Got Talent. Channel Seven

Child comedian JJ Pantano will be joining America's Got Talent: The Champions. Channel Seven

Jack is an alumn of the franchise, having won Australia's Got Talent in 2011 before taking a break from the spotlight. He made his return in May this year when he appeared on The Voice.

"It's been a long time coming for me to fall back in love with music, and I needed this time to grow as a person and to actually find my identity, and discover who I am as a person,' he told 9Honey in June.

"I needed this time to step away, because I didn't really have that. I dived right into [my career] and hit the ground running. I was doing that for a few years."

"So I needed some time to do some normal things, live some normal life as a teenager, and grow up and come into adulthood, and work out what I want."

Jack Vidgen made his return to the spotlight on The Voice this year. Nine Network

And despite being eliminated in the semi-finals from The Voice, Jack is ready for more. He'll be appearing on America's Got Talent next year!