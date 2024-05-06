Drama has filled this year's season. Seven

There’s no denying some of the story arcs between the Farmers and their ladies this year could have been ripped straight from MAFS’ tried-and-tested playbook.

First, Bert and Joe were both accused of not being proper farmers. Then, an intruder, newcomer Todd, was introduced after Dean quit the show early.

There has also been plenty of backstabbing between the women, and a ‘farmer swap’ in the vein of the many infamous MAFS couple switcheroos.

Olivia initially vied for Bert’s affections. When she didn’t make it to his farm visit, she returned to – unsuccessfully – try and win Joe’s heart.

Topping it all off, there has even been a ‘cheating scandal’.

From cheating allegations to steamy scenes, it's all happening on the farms! Seven

During one episode, Dean received a text message that claimed one of his ladies, Teegan, had a secret boyfriend at home.

It was convenient timing, as Teegan was just emerging as his obvious frontrunner. She tearfully denied it, and the pair left the show together not long after.

Some insiders wonder if the “copycat MAFS storylines” could alienate the much-loved show’s loyal audience, and potentially jeopardise viewership for next year.

However, while many are criticising Farmer Wants A Wife for shedding some of its wholesomeness, Sam is insisting her show is still a success – especially when compared to MAFS.

“We’ve had nine marriages and 26 babies in the past 13 seasons,” she wrote.

Sam also boasted that last year’s cast had already produced one baby – via Brad and Clare – as well as two engagements.