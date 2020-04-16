Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sure to be settling into their new life in LA and working on new projects for the charitable foundation Archewell.
Watch: Prince Harry 'tremendously isolated' with Meghan after big decision
But could their step away from royal life and move to celebrity filled Hollywood be the wrong decision for Prince Harry?
“They now have celebrity management not royal management,” Angela mollard says on New Idea’s podcast Royals.
“Those are two completely different things and I think Harry is going to be the one who misses out.
“He is going to be the one that is repositioned away from being someone whose relevance and purposefulness is very important on the world stage, to this kind of ‘Meghan brand’ of pseudo royal positioning.
“She is going back into celebrity land with interviews and saying no to this and yes to that and [doing] Disney programs and it’s not what the royals are.”
Of course, Angela admits that the couple had every right to step down from royal duties, but she claims that how they manage their future work and connection to the Royal Family is very important.
“No one is saying they can’t break away and have a more private life,” she says.
“But I think the management of their projects is paramount, and they have to get that right and they have to get the messaging around it right.”
What’s more Harry’s friend Jane Goodall recently told Radio times that the prince was “finding life a bit challenging now,” and Angela can’t help but think this could be due to the fact he is struggling to find a purpose without the Royal Family.
“His whole purpose in life was to serve,” she says.
“He was dutiful, I mean he did in his particular way with great humour and innovation, but the fact that he doesn’t have that purpose at the centre of his life, I think would be incredibly challenging.”