Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sure to be settling into their new life in LA and working on new projects for the charitable foundation Archewell.

But could their step away from royal life and move to celebrity filled Hollywood be the wrong decision for Prince Harry?

“They now have celebrity management not royal management,” Angela mollard says on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“Those are two completely different things and I think Harry is going to be the one who misses out.

“He is going to be the one that is repositioned away from being someone whose relevance and purposefulness is very important on the world stage, to this kind of ‘Meghan brand’ of pseudo royal positioning.

“She is going back into celebrity land with interviews and saying no to this and yes to that and [doing] Disney programs and it’s not what the royals are.”