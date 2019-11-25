“He’s been working really hard for Terri to show how committed he is – and even gave up his career to help the business and the family.”

Now the young couple are engaged, Chandler would no doubt want to officially cement his place in the business before becoming part of the family.

“He and Bindi are getting married soon, so he thinks it’s important to have everything sorted before the big day,” a source adds.

Will their marriage cement Chandler's place in the business? Getty

According to the insider, Chandler is keen to show his future mother-in-law, Terri, just how devoted he is to the Irwin brand, as it’s only natural that he’d want to be financially stable too – and there’s no doubt he’s earned it.

Chandler currently works at Australia Zoo with Bindi, 21, and is an active member of the Wildlife Warriors program, but could his recent commitment to the new season of Crikey! It’s the Irwins be the step up he needed?

Chandler is a mini Steve Irwin in the making. Getty

“He wanted to prove to Terri that he’s as committed to the Australia Zoo cause and business as much as he is her daughter, and wants her to acknowledge all his hard work,” the source says.

“Obviously he doesn’t want a huge stake, but knows that it’s a sound investment for all the money he has saved and really wants to be part of the Irwin brand in an official capacity.”

New Idea hears that Terri is mulling over whether she’s ready to officially invite Chandler into the business.

“Terri has said she will think about it, and Chandler is really hoping he can convince her,” the source says.

Sources say Chandler is hoping to receive a stake in the Irwin biz. Getty

Since starting a relationship with Bindi, Chandler has shown a strong commitment to the Irwin business, and in 2018, he moved from his hometown in Seffner, Florida, to permanently relocate to Australia. “I’ve got my khaki on and I’m loving it,” he told People magazine at the time.

While the move cemented the young couple’s relationship, it would’ve no doubt been difficult for Chandler’s parents, Shannan and Chris, to let their son go.

Is Australia Zoo Chandler's future? Getty

While being part of the business could secure Chandler’s future, how do his mum and dad really feel about their son giving up his wakeboarding for a life of wildlife?

For more, see this week's New Idea - out now!