Crikey! It's The Irwins was up for two awards this week - but lost both. Instagram

In the best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series category, they lost out to Netflix’s Queer Eye.

Meanwhile, in the best Animal/Nature show category, the Irwins came off second best to BBC's Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Bindi and her new husband Chandler Powell, 23, recently delighted fans when they announced Australia Zoo had reopened and that Crikey! It’s the Irwins had resumed filming.

Taking to Instagram, Bindi’s wakeboarding beau penned: “Back into filming season 3 of ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ here at #AustraliaZoo 🐊 Get ready for lots of croc action, wildlife rescues, new zoo additions and much more! See you on @animalplanet later this year!”

The Irwin family were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and were forced to temporarily shut Australia Zoo. Instagram

The Animal Planet series was forced to halt production for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The zoo, which was started by the Irwin family, was also forced to close their doors under lockdown restrictions.

It was rumoured that the famous family could have been facing a financial crisis due to the pandemic’s effect on their business.

During the closure of Australia Zoo, Chandler and Bindi turned to other money-making ventures like selling merchandise. Instagram

During the zoo’s closure, it appeared the Irwins had turned to other money-making ventures to keep their business afloat.

In addition to a clothing range, a browse through the Australia Zoo shop revealed that Bindi launched her own homewares products, including a brightly patterned ‘Bee the Change’ cushion cover (RRP $34.95).

In celebration of her 2020 wedding, Bindi and new husband Chandler also released a limited-edition candle commemorating their big day (RRP $49.95).