Test messages from Harry and Meghan have been revealed.

Indeed, Angela argues that Meghan appeared to be trying to have a relationship with her father despite everything that happened in the lead up to the wedding.

“These text messages show there was a real intent from Meghan and Harry to have a close relationship with Thomas, to bring him into the fold, to share information with him and to make him feel that his health and vulnerability was of concern to them,” she says.

But of course, she suggests that perhaps the couple should have gone and seen him person and spoken to him.

The texts shed light on the couple's relationship with Thomas.

“At times I’ve wondered whether Meghan and Harry should have jumped on a plane and actually gone and seen Thomas,” she says.

“I think this is the problem with Meghan and Harry, they send out these missives, they use text, they use letters, they use statements.

“But I am wondering, when you put yourself in front of someone you’re actually saying, ‘this matters to me, can we resolve this, this is what I would like us to do moving forward,’… I can see both sides but I think these texts shed new light on the relationship.”

