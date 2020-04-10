Caitlyn Jenner gave fans a sneak peek inside her Malibu home while spring cleaning the property amid the coronavirus crisis this week.
WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner cleans her house while in COVID-19 quarantine
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday the reality TV star shared shots of the stunning views over the Pacific Ocean from the $5.5 million home she snapped up after splitting from ex-wife Kris Jenner.
In the video of her doing some housework while in lockdown, Caitlyn wrote: "The garage is perfectly clean, the cars are all washed, and now I'm down to the carpets.
"And it's a beautiful day outside! Stay busy!"
Caitlyn showed off the ocean views from her home.
Caitlyn lives at the property with her pooches, Bertha and Baxter.
Caitlyn has posed by her pool and shared photos to her Instagram in the past.
Caitlyn lives at the property with her two dogs, Bertha and Baxter, as well as model Sophia Hutchins.
The former Keeping Up with The Kardashian’s star has given fans a glimpse inside her home before, sharing pictures of both the lavish living room and the dining room.
She's certainly house proud, that's for sure!
Caitlyn is in lockdown in her Malibu mansion.
