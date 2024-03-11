Your credit rating looks at:
- All applications for credit cards, store cards, home loans, personal loans, Buy Now Pay Later and business loans from the past five years
- All payments on credit cards, loans or bills, and whether you paid on time or not for the last two years
- Anything you owed to the total of $150 or more that is/was overdue by 60 days or more will stay on your report for five years.
How can you fix this?
- Check for errors:
- Has anything been doubled up (applications, etc.) or is larger than the actual amounts (loan sizes, debts, etc.)?
- Are any credit issues over 60 days incorrectly listed (did you actually pay them off before 60 days?)
- Are any disputed debts listed?
- Are there accounts or debt there because of identity theft?
If your report has any of these, contact the rate agency and get them removed.
You can also improve your rating with these simple steps:
- Lower your credit card limits
- Pay for your reoccurring outgoing on time (rent, mortgage, utilities, phone and internet, etc.)
- Limit how many applications for credit you make
- Pay some or all of your credit card, on time, and each month
Doing these things will improve your credit score over time, which will increase your likelihood of being approved the next time you apply for a loan or credit.