Your credit rating is a score based on personal and financial information, and is calculated using the following:

The amount of money you’ve borrowed

The number of credit applications you’ve made

Whether you pay on time

Whether you have defaulted in the past

Whether you have overdue loans

These are placed into a calculation that, depending on the reporting agency, will create a ‘credit score’ of between zero and either 1,000 or 1,200. This ‘score’ is your ‘credit worthiness’. In other words, whether you are a risk to a lender or not. The higher the score the less risky you are, the lower the score the riskier you are.

This is important because the better your rating, the better the deal you are likely to get from a bank or lender. The better the deal on your loan, the more you save. The more you save, the better your financial position. This is why knowing your credit rating is important as it directly affects your whole finances, not just your ability to borrow.