Married At First Sight's commitment ceremony was a bizarre one for Michael Goonan, to say the least - and it was all his own doing!
MUST WATCH: MAFS' Hayley admits to Stacey that she hooked up with Michael
When the couples were asked to anonymously ask their fellow cast members confronting questions about their relationships, naturally, everyone wanted to know about Michael 'alleged' hotel hookup with Hayley Vernon.
Historically, Michael has denied all Hayley's claims, because he 'can't remember.'
'Once and for all, did you actually cheat on Stacey?' his wife Stacey Hampton read from their question card.
'I’ve always been completely honest and open,' Michael declared to the group, who were collectively smirking. 'And I told you all, I legitimately cannot remember. I was absolutely hosed.'
Then came the zinger, he told the group that if he 'did' cheat on her, then he'd have to know that she'd take him back.
'I said to Stacey, you know, I just need to know one thing, because obviously our feelings are getting so strong, if for any reason I did kiss her, I need to know you’d forgive me for that. I’m apologising for that as well.'
Umm, apologising 'for that'... is that an admission?
And more! 'I'm apologising for anythingthat could've came upbecause you mean so much to me.To have the thought of you gettingripped away from me after this,would be gut-wrenching. I need to know right now or I need to go. Like, do you know what I mean?
The cast sure thought so!
When asked whether she could trust him going forward, Stacey said: 'I think we’ll be fine. As long as he can prove to me that I trust him. It’s just gonna take time, guys.'
Just to confirm that he will not cheat, again, Michael insisted: 'I’m painting Stacey’s toenails on a Saturday night now. I'm practically hired by the Catholic Church now. I’m a f--king saint.'
This 'saint' is still open to kinky activities to keep him in line. 'I’m definitely open to the leash,' he added.