Nine

'I said to Stacey, you know, I just need to know one thing, because obviously our feelings are getting so strong, if for any reason I did kiss her, I need to know you’d forgive me for that. I’m apologising for that as well.'

Umm, apologising 'for that'... is that an admission?

And more! 'I'm apologising for anything that could've came up because you mean so much to me. To have the thought of you getting ripped away from me after this, would be gut-wrenching. I need to know right now or I need to go. Like, do you know what I mean?

The cast sure thought so!

Nine

When asked whether she could trust him going forward, Stacey said: 'I think we’ll be fine. As long as he can prove to me that I trust him. It’s just gonna take time, guys.'

Just to confirm that he will not cheat, again, Michael insisted: 'I’m painting Stacey’s toenails on a Saturday night now. I'm practically hired by the Catholic Church now. I’m a f--king saint.'

This 'saint' is still open to kinky activities to keep him in line. 'I’m definitely open to the leash,' he added.