“We were on location and it was midnight, and the director turned up at my door and said, ‘I'm in love with your character,’” Toni admitted to her shocked campmates.

She said the director told her: ”I’m not in love with you, but I'm in love with your character and I need to spend more time with her.”

The former E Street went on to say she immediately shut down the advances, saying: “I just went, ‘I don't think you're thinking very straight. Sorry. And I think you need to go home.’”

When Pettifleur asked if she managed to escape the situation, Toni said yes, before Abbie and the other campmates commended her for taking control of the situation.

Toni then said in a piece-to-camera: “Sometimes you kind of walk away from an experience going, ‘Yeah, that didn't quite feel right.’ But you're so young you just don't know.”

The revelation comes after the Walkaway Lover singer recently confessed that her close ties with the campmates is what helps her get through difficult challenges.

“I felt like these people know me in a way that I didn’t even know myself,” Toni previously told New Idea, referring to the way the campmates provided support for each other.

“Because we were facing the same challenges, fighting for food and all of those things we take for granted, you just cling to each other - it's quite amazing because you need each other for strength.

“I just found we all had those embarrassing moments when we felt like we were revealing too much, crying and not coping but then you’d realise everyone else was feeling the same.”

When asked which campmate was her “rock” in the jungle, Toni admitted they all were for very different reasons but comedienne Mel Buttle immediately came to mind.

“When I arrived Mel Buttle and I really connected and we helped each other up. She was struggling and I was having my own difficulties and I just loved her sense of humour, it kept me going.”