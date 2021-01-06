Many fans believe comedienne Mel (pictured) is about to hang up her boots. Ten

Many fans believe comedienne Mel is about to hang up her boots, with several people pointing out the 38-year-old has been vocal about her struggles since entering camp.

“It’s definitely Mel she didn't want to stay from day 2. Can see the scenes Travis and Toni still in there. But didn't see Mel,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

“I'll be sad to see Mel go, she's so funny. But I'm glad she's doing what she has to to look after herself,” another person stated.

A third person added: “Am surprised that Mel Buttle has lasted this long, she hasn’t liked being in there at all, so could be her, but I think it might be Travis.”

Similar to Mel, former AFL star Travis has seemingly struggled in the jungle and in the promo, we see the 32-year-old visually overcome with emotion.

Former AFL star Travis (pictured) has seemingly struggled in the jungle. Ten

“It's Travis and Mel is announcing it to the camp mates,” one fan commented, meanwhile another sensationally added: “AFL player because they are all soft.”

And while some fans speculated that it could be former E Street star Toni Pearen who makes a dramatic exit on Wednesday, others aren’t convinced she’s ready to go – just yet.

“I think Toni, after she was bitten she said get me out of here so I can see my kids,” one person suggested, while another wrote: “Nobody would blame Toni if she chose to leave.”

That said, one enthusiastic Instagram fan stated: “I think Toni has a strong enough mind set to keep going and same with the foot king, it’s either Mel or Travis.”

Toni, 48, even proved she’s not a quitter by enduring the Hellavator Trial, in which she was repeatedly bitten in the face by multiple snakes.

“I can confidently say I have always known I was determined … and the Hellavator Trial proved that,” Toni admitted to news.com.au.​

Some fans believe former E Street star Toni Pearen (pictured) is set to quit. Ten

“At no time was I prepared to say the words ‘I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here’. I knew I was safe.

“I was attended to by a medic immediately. I knew the snakes were not venomous. I was definitely in shock but I was not in pain and I was proud of my courage and determination,” she said.

While many fans argued over who might be leaving camp, one eagle-eyed viewer pointed out that it would be unwise to assume the eliminated person is among the trio.

“Never go with what the producers want you to think. It won’t be the obvious one,” the fan wrote on Facebook, while another added: “I think the newcomer Petty Fleur.”

Meanwhile, an equally suspicious fan called out the 'red herring', writing: “My second guess is Pettifleur as she was shocked by the camp ‘no hot water’.”

I’m A Celebrity continues Wednesday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.