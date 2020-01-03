Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby is set to appear on the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Network 10

Another person stated: “Who is she I have no idea ???”

A third person added: “I have never heard of her.”

In the promo clip, Charlotte is reading a traveller's guide to South Africa – where the show is filmed – when she tells fans she might visit the country being as though she’s newly single.

“South Africa?! That was such a good trip I really gotta go back,” Charlotte said.

In the promo clip, Charlotte is reading a traveller's guide to South Africa – where the show is filmed – when she tells fans she might visit the country being as though she’s newly single. Instagram/Network 10

“Well, I'm newly single now and I've got so much free time on my hands. January 5, that sounds like a brilliant day to go.”

While some fans were left scratching their heads, there were plenty of others who knew exactly who Charlotte is – many of whom gave her a shout out on social media.

“Yasssssss go on girl! So buzzing for you,” one enthusiastic fan wrote.

“YAAASSS OMG !!! Cannot wait to see this! Smash it girl,” another person stated.

Despite being a major television personality in the UK, Charlotte's surprise inclusion on the show has left many bemused Aussies asking: “Who is she?” Instagram

A third person added: “She is gonna be sooo funny omg!!”

Charlotte, who is best known for appearing on the MTV show Geordie Shore from 2011, recently broke up with Love Island UK star Joshua Ritchie, 25, after dating for two years.

While it remains a mystery who will be joining Charlotte and Miguel in the jungle, those who are confirmed will be competing for a $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5.