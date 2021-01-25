I’m A Celebrity evictee Pettifleur Berneger (pictured) has made a startling claim about her fellow campmate Ash Williams, following her dramatic elimination. Ten

Speaking to the Herald Sun on Monday, Pettifleur claimed that the 38-year-old comedian unfairly twister her words, which has now tarnished her reputation.

“We were friends and my question that looked really cringing was: ‘You said you like me and I’m the person you’re interested in, and not Abbie,” Pettifleur began.

She added: “So if I gave you the green light, what would you do?’ And he says: ‘Maybe I’d go for it.’ Then he goes to Grant Denyer and tells what I said and he should have told me no.”

The outspoken former Housewife went on to allege that Ash orchestrated a fake love triangle between the trio so that he could have “five minutes of TV time”.

Viewers have been led to believe there was some kind of love triangle between the Pettifleur (centre), comedian Ash (right) and former Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield.

“It’s a perception of people thinking I’m an just old bag who is fit enough to be his mother, going after him. Like seriously, that is a reputation I’ve got to now live with.”

Pettifleur’s comments came after it was reported the reality star had been desperate to take part in the jungle mayhem, following her time as a Real Housewife.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, a source previously claimed the 56-year-old “begged” I’m A Celeb producers for a spot in the jungle for years to relaunch herself after RHOM.

“For so long, Gina was the queen of Melbourne and reality TV ... with Pettifleur always in the shadows. But now I’m A Celeb ... has pushed her ahead of Gina in the race,” said the source, who insists the cherry on top has been RHOM’s filming delay, with Victoria’s recent COVID-19 restrictions putting a hold on the upcoming season.

Rumour has it Pettifleur has wanted to appear on I'm A Celebrity for a long time.

“The show has not been on air in two years, that has to hurt,” quipped the source.

“For years Pettifleur let producers know she was available … she planned to be mentally and physically strong, just in case she ever got the call, and has been keeping fit in anticipation.”

Interestingly, the source claimed that it was, in fact, her on-screen nemesis who Network 10 originally wanted for the show.

“Gina’s the superstar and fan favourite, and was always the housewife on top of their wish list. But she has always decided it’s not her thing and turned it down.”