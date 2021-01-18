Pettifleur (pictured) apparently begged for a spot in the jungle in order to relaunch her career. Ten

“The show has not been on air in two years, that has to hurt,” quips the source. “For years Pettifleur let producers know she was available … she planned to be mentally and physically strong, just in case she ever got the call, and has been keeping fit in anticipation.”

Interestingly, the source insists it was, in fact, her on-screen nemesis who Network 10 originally wanted for the show.

“Gina’s the superstar and fan favourite, and was always the housewife on top of their wish list. But she has always decided it’s not her thing and turned it down.

Pettifleur's (middle) on-screen nemesis, Gina Liano (left), was apparently originally sought after for I'm A Celeb.

Even though Pettifleur is sure to be happy to have secured a spot in the jungle, the Real Housewives star may have been better off staying on the other side of the camera.

We’re only two weeks into I’m A Celeb and Pettifleur has already ruffled many feathers around the camp - particularly when it comes to Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen.

On Tuesday’s episode of the reality show, Pettifleur heatedly berated the 23-year-old for his lacklustre effort at washing the dishes.

“You need to actually scrub the pots,” the 56-year-old told the singer, “I can smell the egg in my porridge from yesterday”.

Pettifleur (left) has already ruffled a few feathers in the jungle, telling Jack Vidgen (right) that he needs to wash the dishes more carefully.

After the reprimanding, an irritated Jack vented his frustrations with Pettifleur to fellow I'm A Celeb contestants Grant Denyer, Toni Pearen and Colin Fassnidge.

“That really pissed me of,” the singer said, “I do it everyday which I’ve actually been loving with Paulini and it’s just like, really?”.

Speaking to the camera, Jack continued his venting, “You want to come up to me and gag and go, you haven’t done a good enough job. You can wash the dishes then!”.

Yikes! After all that begging to go on the show, let’s hope Pettifleur makes a few more friends in the jungle.

