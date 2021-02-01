Jess Eva (pictured) narrowly missed out on being crowned Queen of the Jungle at the I’m A Celebrity grand finale on Sunday night. Ten

The down-to-earth radio star went on to explain how the former Bachelor star represents something we can all aspire to – which is often overlooked in society.

She said: “If you do something that commands a bit of attention, as a fellow woman, Abbie is the first cheerleader in your corner who is clapping you on.

“Sometimes society goes to ripping us down before building us up but Abbie is a huge practiser of what she preaches.

Speaking of Abbie (pictured), Jess said says the top honour couldn’t have gone to a more deserving recipient. Ten

“When she was announced the winner I just couldn’t stop jumping up and down because she just deserves it,” she added.

Jess said Instagram influencers are often misunderstood – especially among older people, but she added, as a mother, she is proud people like Abbie are in the media as role models.

“She works bloody hard getting her message out and she has a really positive message to share and has an entire army of young women who are following her.

“Knowing that there’s women like that around, role-modelling our children I feel a little bit better about the world. I think our world's going to be OK because of people like Abbie,” she added.

Jess praised Abbie (left) and Grant (right) for being are such nice, respectful and empowering people. Ten

When asked if she thought Abbie’s win might be the catalyst to help sceptics change their negative perception of her, Jess said she remains hopeful society changes as a whole.

“[The win] will open her brand up to some other people, but I think it’s our job in society to learn off Abbie that we shouldn’t have preconceived opinions of people.

“Hopefully [people] realise that just because someone is on a reality TV show doesn’t mean what they say is worth any less than anybody else.

“If anything they’ve been through a bit of s**t and got something to say about it,” she said.