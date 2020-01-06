“It’s just really scary at the start,” she said as she broke down in tears, “They said he probably won’t speak or interact and it's really hard to hear that”



“Being told that your son might not speak or interact when they are a baby - it’s quite a shock”

Osbourne is a comedian, actress and writer, who previously was a host of the late-night interactive quiz series, Quizmania.

”And it’s just the not knowing how they are going to be, you’re just so terrified”.

“What we thought was going to be the hardest part of our lives, turned out to be the biggest blessing”. Network 10

However Osbourne later went on to say that it turned out to be a blessing.



