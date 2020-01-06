-
Home
-
Celebrity
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Nikki Osbourne breaks down over son
This is heartbreaking to watch.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant Nikki Osbourne has broken down in tears when discussing her son Teddy, who was diagnosed with high-functioning autism.
The entertainer started the conversation by opening up about her controversial comedy routine titled, ‘On The Spectrum’, which makes light of what it’s like being a parent to an autistic child.
WATCH: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Nikki Osbourne breaks down over son
“I did a really warm, kind of, in the feels show, called ‘On The Spectrum’”’ she told her fellow campmates.
“But it took a lot out of me because i was trolled a lot“.
The 38-year-old then went on to discuss her seven-year-old son who is on the spectrum.
“It’s just really scary at the start,” she said as she broke down in tears, “They said he probably won’t speak or interact and it's really hard to hear that”
“Being told that your son might not speak or interact when they are a baby - it’s quite a shock”
Osbourne is a comedian, actress and writer, who previously was a host of the late-night interactive quiz series, Quizmania.
Network 10
”And it’s just the not knowing how they are going to be, you’re just so terrified”.
“What we thought was going to be the hardest part of our lives, turned out to be the biggest blessing”.
Network 10
However Osbourne later went on to say that it turned out to be a blessing.
“What we thought was going to be the hardest part of our lives, turned out to be the biggest blessing”.
Nikki was the final campmate to join the celebs in the jungle and is a comedian, actress and writer, who previously was a host of the late-night interactive quiz series, Quizmania.