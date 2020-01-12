He's bringing a little extra magic to I'm A Celeb...
Lucky 13! Another celebrity has joined the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! line-up, and he's simply magical.
WATCH: Campmate Billy opens up.
Illusionist Paul Cosentino – better known by his stage name, Cosentino – strolled into camp on Sunday night, becoming the 13th star to join the 2020 season of the hit show – and he's ready to shake things up.
"I was an outsider atschool, got into entertainment to bepart of the group, realised I'm anoutsider in the entertainmentworld and... here I am again, going intothe jungle as an outsider!" the magician shared.
"I'mcompletely out of my comfort zone.I've never been camping!"
Instagram
"As anillusionist, it's all about thecontrol and I hope this will teachme and not break me, but teach me howto let go," he continued.
But could the magic man have some surprises in store for his new pals?
"I have a couple of tricksup my sleeve. Watch closely – younever know what you are going to seewhen a magician is involved!"
Getty
Cosentino, who rose to fame when he came second in the 2011 series of Australia’s Got Talent, went on to win season 13 of Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner Jessica Raffa in 2013.
Taking to hisInstagramon New Year’s Day, the illusionist thanked fans for their support in 2019, before writing: “Cheers to 2020. We have a BIG one in store for you! So hang on tight.”
Instagram/thecosentino
I'm A Celeb kicked off on January 5, with celebrity chef Miguel Maestre bursting with excitement as he strolled down the red carpet to the beat of the drums.