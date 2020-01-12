Instagram

"As an illusionist, it's all about the control and I hope this will teach me and not break me, but teach me how to let go," he continued.

But could the magic man have some surprises in store for his new pals?

"I have a couple of tricks up my sleeve. Watch closely – you never know what you are going to see when a magician is involved!"

Getty

Cosentino, who rose to fame when he came second in the 2011 series of Australia’s Got Talent, went on to win season 13 of Dancing with the Stars with his dance partner Jessica Raffa in 2013.

Taking to his Instagram on New Year’s Day, the illusionist thanked fans for their support in 2019, before writing: “Cheers to 2020. We have a BIG one in store for you! So hang on tight.”

I'm A Celeb kicked off on January 5, with celebrity chef Miguel Maestre bursting with excitement as he strolled down the red carpet to the beat of the drums.