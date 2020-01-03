Former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby has announced that she will be appearing on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Network 10

She continued: “Sitting here writing this not actually having a clue what to expect. All I know is this is going to be crazy!

“Finally, my dreams have come true and I don’t have to photoshop my head on the English line up anymore. See you soon my jungle buddies get ready for a WILD ride,” she added.

The brunette beauty also broke the news in an official video, which appeared on the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Instagram account.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the bubbly 29-year-old revealed she will be joining this year’s group of celebrities in South Africa, saying: “This is going to be crazy!” Instagram/Network 10

In the video, Charlotte is reading a traveller's guide to South Africa – where the show is filmed – when she tells fans she might visit the country being as though she’s newly single.

“South Africa?! That was such a good trip I really gotta go back,” Charlotte said.

“Well, I'm newly single now and I've got so much free time on my hands. January 5, that sounds like a brilliant day to go.”

Charlotte and her ex-boyfriend, Love Island UK star Joshua Ritchie, 25, recently broke up after two years together.

While it remains a mystery who will be joining Charlotte and Miguel in 2020, those who are confirmed will be competing for a $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5.