I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here 2020 hosts Ten

"Let's see how I go making paella out of rice and beans. What a way to celebrate my birthday!" said 10’s Logie award winning The Living Room host in November after he was first announced.

Other celebrities tipped to be going into the jungle include Love Island's Erin Barnett, Ten presenter Tommy Little, former Bachelorette Sophie Monk, presenter Tom Williams, Collingwood player Dale 'Daisy' Thomas, Australian entertainer Rhonda Burchmore and comedians Kitty Flanagan and Dilruk Jayasinha.

But we will just have to wait and see who is about to feast on spiders, cockroaches and all types of testicles in order to be crowned 2020’s King or Queen Of The Jungle and to walk away with a hefty $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity.

The show will be hosted by regulars Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! season six premieres on Sunday, January 5 at 7.30pm on Ten and WIN.