Billy Brownless and Garry Lyon in happier times Getty

Billy Brownless and Nicky Brownless before the split Getty

"We had separated which surprised a few. Well she left me, really. She just fell out of love which happens, you know?" he added.

"I didn't expect it. You think she'll come back and all that, but she didn't, so that was a good kick in the guts."

He added: "She's shacked up with one of my good mates and he's in the media too."

But Billy has shown himself to be the bigger person: "We're not best mates, there was no Christmas cards or anything. One day, we'll sit down and have a beer. One day. Time heals."

Nicky Brownless and Garry Lyon Getty

Rhonda later spoke about their chat in a piece to camera.

"There is a beautiful party of Billy Brownless that is vulnerable and still hurting," she said.

News broke in early 2016 that Garry was having an affair with his good friend's wife.

"I couldn't believe it. I found out three or four months ago," Billy said on The Footy Show in March 2016.

The pair had been friends for 15 years and worked together on the AFL Footy Show between 2009 and 2015.