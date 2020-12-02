As the premiere date draws closer and closer, producers are teasing us by dropping clues surrounding the high-profile stars involved.
Past winners include Miguel Maestre, Richard Reid, Fiona O'Loughlin, Casey Donovan, Brendan Fevola and Freddy Flintoff and the next crop of stars are just as keen to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.
So who exactly will be giving up their creature-comforts to endure Tucker Trials and sleeping under the stars
Scroll on to see the clues and let the guessing game begin!
CLUE #1: Renowned chef
"A renowned chef is heading into the Aussie jungle. And we can’t wait to feed him critters"
CLUE #2: A TRUE DIVA
"A true diva is heading into the Aussie jungle. You'd think she'd be okay with spiders but we'll see"
CLUE #3 A BROWNLOW WINNER
“A Brownlow winner is heading into the Aussie jungle. But keep it on the downlow…”