I'm A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby isn't one to shy away speaking her truth – including talking about her love of cosmetic surgery.

“I wanted to wear low-cut tops, so I looked into it and there was a correction you could get on the middle of the boob,” Charlotte told Rhonda.

“So, I went to a consultation with the surgeon, with no thought of getting implants, and then he suggested getting implants at the same time.”

The former Geordie Shore star explained that after undergoing the procedure she realised she didn’t actually want implants, so she removed them the following year.

Charlotte spoke candidly about her previous procedures, while chatting with fellow campmates, including showbiz queen Rhonda Burchmore.

While she said she agreed people shouldn’t rush into having cosmetic enhancements, Charlotte went on to say under the right circumstances the process can be very beneficial.

“You shouldn't get anything stupid done to yourself when you don't need it, but if you have got something that makes you lack in confidence massively, go and bloody change it!

“You have got one life, don't live it in misery and unhappiness,” she said.

Charlotte revealed that she underwent a breast augmentation as a result of being born with congenital symmastia – a rare condition which resulted in her not having a defined cleavage.

Aside from her breast surgery, the 29-year-old reality star also revealed that she has undergone rhinoplasty surgery on her nose.

“My nose had a bump, a big hump. And I thought I'm going to wait a good few years and then after five years I thought ‘no, I’m going to go for it,’ and it was the best thing I did,” she said.

Charlotte’s candid confession comes after she recently addressed the issue of her voluptuous lips, while having a heart-to-heart with fellow campmate Ryan Gallagher.