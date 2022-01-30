The jungle has a new king! Ten

Dylan was supporting Lifeline during his stint in the so-called jungle, and his win means a total of $100,000 will be donated to the charity.

The Double J radio presenter previously revealed on the show that he chose Lifeline in honour of his late brother Quinn, who died by suicide 15 years ago.

"If you’re worried about someone or worried about yourself, you call Lifeline. You just do it, because the grief lasts forever. And I’m doing this for Quinny, I’m doing it for all my family, I’m doing it for anyone who’s ever been touched by this," Dylan said.

The celebs had quite the ride this season. Ten

There's no denying that it was a well-deserved win for Dylan, after he was put through the wringer in the Australian "jungle".

The group of celebrities not only faced their fears head-on but also encountered some of the most disgusting and terrifying challenges the show has ever produced.

Not to mention, the food - or lack of - proved to be one of the greatest obstacles they faced at camp, something that saw Nathan Buckley faint as a result of low blood sugar.

The so-called jungle was brutal as ever. Ten

Challenging moments aside, this season also saw the celebrities let down their walls and share heart-to-heart confessions.

From Maria Thattil coming out as bisexual to Davina Rankin talking about her experience on Married At First Sight, there were many standout moments this season.

And while the show may have ended, we're sure the bonds that were formed during camp will be long-lasting and as strong as ever on the outside.