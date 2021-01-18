Abbie Chatfield and comedian Ash Williams (pictured) have been romantically linked in the jungle. Ten

“They’re definitely compatible, but his placement in the show is for … shall we say, more experimental reasons.”

The insider insists the funny man has been cast on the show as part of a “Bachie boot camp”.

“The network is eyeing him off as a potential suitor for this year’s The Bachelor,” explains the insider.

“They’re using this opportunity to see what his approval is with audiences, testing how liked he is and if there’s interest there.

Rumour has it Ash could be the next Bachelor. Ten

“He’s not the biggest star in the jungle and most of the crew were shocked by his inclusion. He’s been brought in to be polished … made into something bigger, essentially.”

Ash certainly has a long-standing relationship with Network 10, and over the years has made plenty of appearances on several of their shows, including Studio 10 and The Project.

Interestingly, it’s not the first time the comedian has created Bachie buzz. Despite never being confirmed by Network 10, in 2018 the 38-year-old insisted he’d been approached for the hit series.

Ash (right) and Abbie (left) hit it off straightway ... until intruder Alli entered the jungle. Ten

“I had some meetings – I had some studio kind of shoots ... I did the audition and then they wanted to do a camera test,” revealed Ash, who says he was strangely ignored by casting agents.

But despite his strong chances of a 2021 appearance, the only thing standing in the hunky star’s way could be his 26-year-old jungle lover – Abbie!

Last week, the pair once again fuelled romance rumours when the brunette beauty gave Ash a steamy massage on air. In a piece to camera, campmate Grant Denyer, who watched on, confessed he has no doubts the pair could become “the jungle’s Romeo and Juliet”.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!