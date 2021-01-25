I'm A Celeb's Dr Chris Brown (pictured) has come under fire for what some viewers are branding "animal abuse". Network Ten

Fans certainly haven’t held back in their criticism of the former Sydney-based vet, with 2021’s instalment bringing the shock factor with challenges involving animals.

“Once upon a time, Chris Brown was an animal-lover – a vet that would heal any creature if he could. Sadly, just to be on TV, he became smug and selfish,” said a former fan.

“The young snake would have been terrified, not being able to escape.”

Despite the backlash, a network spokesperson tells New Idea: “Working closely with the RSPCA, Network 10 and ITV Studios are committed to taking the welfare of animals very seriously. Expert animal wranglers are on set anytime an animal is present, to ensure they are handled calmly and safely.”

Campmate Toni Pearen (pictured) was bitten by a snake seven times. Network Ten

Julia slammed: ‘You’re a hypocrite!’

It’s not just Chris who has come under fire from disgruntled viewers – his co-host Julia Morris left fans fuming after she told The Project people shouldn’t comment on other’s bodies.

The 52-year-old was referring to Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield’s run-in with AFL legend, Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico, who suggested she shouldn’t be walking around the camp in a bikini. But many viewers took offence to Julia’s comments and argued she often makes remarks about the appearance of her co-host.

“So should Julia stop treating Dr Chris like meat? The double standards are ridiculous. Seriously, Julia,” sneered a fan.

Disgruntled viewers slammed Julia Morris (left) for defending Abbie Chatfield (right) despite her own saucy comments towards co-host Dr Chris Brown. Network Ten

Others piled in on Julia, noting her comedic persona had often used Chris’ looks as the basis for many of her gags.

In 2016, Julia was forced to defend herself after viewers said she was “sexist”. She insisted: “I’m not objectifying [Chris] when we muck around.”

