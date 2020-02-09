Brian has been married to his wife Mardi for 48 years. Getty

“I’ve had melanomas, I’ve had it all. This is a new twist but I’m grateful for it.



“Twice in the same place might be bad news but I haven’t had that and am told the cancers are all unrelated.”

Legendary TV newsreader Brian Henderson has revealed that he has been diagnosed with kidney cancer and opted to not have treatment. Getty

Henderson has revealed that he is opting to not have keyhole surgery to or any radiation or chemotherapy treatment. Getty

Henderson went on to reveal that he is opting to not have keyhole surgery to or any radiation or chemotherapy treatment.



“My doctor said the tumour in my kidney is likely to be slow growing so I’ve decided, at my age, to leave it there. The doctor said I’m likely to die of something else before this kills me,” he added.

Henderson enjoyed a 47-year TV career with Nine, before retiring from television in 2002.

