PEOPLE reports that the royal couple's son Archie Harrison was also present when they called Her Majesty.
The publication reports that Harry and Meghan also got some quality time with the monarch during their last trip to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements.
“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” an insider revealed.
“It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”
The Queen celebrated her 94th birthday yesterday at Windsor Castle where she is self-isolating with husband Prince Philip as the coronavirus pandemic grips the globe.
Prince William and Kate Middleton were amongst the Royal Family members who wished her a happy birthday.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a sweet image of themselves with the Queen at the Royal Chelsea Show last May.
"Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a very happy 94th Birthday today!" the royal couple captioned the snap, along with cake and balloon emojis.
Meanwhile, Prince Charles also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to his mum, along with a carousel of images.
“Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday,” Charles captioned the photos, which included a snap of himself as a baby with the Queen.