Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a video call with Queen Elizabeth to wish her a happy birthday.

PEOPLE reports that the royal couple's son Archie Harrison was also present when they called Her Majesty.

The publication reports that Harry and Meghan also got some quality time with the monarch during their last trip to the U.K. for their final round of royal engagements.

“It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church,” an insider revealed.

“It’s telling in the sense that these two are still her family. And as a family, they all love each other.”