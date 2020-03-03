Married At First Sight's Jonethen has a confession - he's done with his marriage to Connie, days after she chose to 'leave' the experiment.
'I’m really struggling right now. We had these guideline’s this week, which basically told me not to be me,' Jonny explained, adding that his 'self help' activity earlier that day was just a tactic to suppress him more.
MUST WATCH: MAFS’ Jonethen admits he can’t see a future with Connie
Meanwhile, Connie tells her hubby, 'I've been really happy,' and says she herself has improved out-of-sight since bringing 'Fun-Con' back to life.
Fun-Con moments included her much-wanted game of lawn bowls earlier in the episode.
I’ve been trying not to hurt her feelings,' Jonny told producers, before turning to Connie to break the news.
'There’s just been a bunch of negative things and a bunch of red flags to me,' he explained.
Connie's face dropped.
'It was a huge slap in the face,' she told viewers. 'A huge round-house kick in the face!'
Jonny explained himself. 'I think this last week has been so good because I haven’t been myself. I’m so on edge with what I can say at the moment… I’m walking on eggshells.
Connie is still baffled.
'How is this going to work?' Jonny asked his wife. 'We’re sacrificing too much of ourselves to make this work.'
Shaking, Connie admitted, 'I've been feeling really good,like, really, really good.Like, this is the first weekI have been in a relationship.feeling amazing.Like, I've been feelingreally good about us.I've been feeling strong about us.