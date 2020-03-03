The beautiful Mishel helped Steve overcome a life-long fear on Tuesday night's episode, only to have the British barber destroy the single mum's 'great day' with some cutting words.
During a thoughtful date to a Point Piper beach, Steve waited until after she had helped him overcome his fear of water following a childhood boating accident, before he dropped a bombshell on the fan favourite.
'I think it’s about time we have a chinwag about where we are in the relationship,' Steve began. 'I think she deserves to know the truth about how I’ve been feeling.'
Turning to his wife, he said, 'I want somebody in my life forever.
'But the situation is, the attraction side of it for me it’s just not there. I wanna be honest with you.'
Then it got worse.
Mishel was having 'such a great day' before Steve's brutal shut-down.
Mishel helped Steve overcome being 'f*cking' terrified of water.'
'I’m so confused,' Mishel told producers, after suggesting they express passion through more than just 'kissing', which Steve shutdown.
'It is a slap in the face. I just literally helped him overcome his fear.'
Steve was cool, calm and collected. 'Obviously there has to be attraction in our relationship going forward. I’m not attracted to you physically, yet. Whether there’s a spark from my end or not… I can’t force something if it’s not there.'
OUCH!
Mishel then said what all viewers were thinking.
'We’ve been here for six weeks now. Any decent person would have told you by now that they’re not into you.'
The fun, fabulous and beautiful mum's eyes began to well up, before viewers realised the aftermath of Steve's confession would have to wait until Wednesday night.
