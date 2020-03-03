Remember when Steve Burley told Married At First Sight's experts that he wanted to 'make love' to wife Mishel Meshes, when the time was right?

Well, he was lying.

The beautiful Mishel helped Steve overcome a life-long fear on Tuesday night's episode, only to have the British barber destroy the single mum's 'great day' with some cutting words.

