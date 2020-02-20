The UK based 29-year-old says distance is the reason the pair split, but says she “loves him to bits”.
“When me and Ryan came out of the jungle I made no secret that I had been in a very long relationship and I wasn't ready to jump into another one,” Charlotte revealed.
“I still wasn't looking for something serious, he's at a stage in his life where he is -- so we came to a mutual decision that we'd just cool it off,” Charlotte added.
Ryan and Charlotte have called time on their fleeting relationship.
Charlotte maintains that she wants to be single as she celebrates her 30th birthday and wants to focus on herself.
“I just need to have that time on my own where I'm not worried about anyone else. I want to be really selfish for one year!”.
Charlotte insists they are still friends.
The news comes after Charlotte recently revealed that the pair were going strong after falling for each other on the reality-TV show.
The pair fell for each other in the jungle.
"We've had a lovely time. We went on a little date!" she said at the time.
Ryan added that their romance was "much less stressful" being together off camera, and he doesn't have to "cover up his microphone" when the pair get intimate.