The driver of a Porsche 911 who was pulled over by police before they were tragically killed has been urged to hand himself in after he fled the scene.

Four members of Victoria Police were killed at the Eastern Freeway near Kew in Melbourne’s east on Wednesday night.

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told reporters they pulled over the Porsche driver for travelling 140km/hr in a 100 zone on the Eastern Freeway.

The two officers then called for back up.

Tragically, a female senior constable and three male officers who were standing in the emergency lane preparing to impound the car were then killed when a truck hit them from behind.

The driver of the truck was taken to hospital after suffering a “medical episode” at the scene and remains there under police guard.