The Porsche driver was not believed to have been injured in the crash.
According to Daily Mail, on Thursday morning Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said investigators had spoken to the Porsche driver overnight, who indicated he would turn himself in to a police station on Thursday.
There are also allegations that the driver, who has an "extensive criminal history" took photos of the horrific car crash scene and posted them on Facebook before fleeing on foot.
Shattered police colleagues and emergency workers across Australia have since paid tribute to the fallen officers in what is the greatest loss of police life in a single incident in Victoria's history.
The details come as chilling footage emerges of the same Porsche speeding down the same highway a month before it was involved in the accident which cost four officers their lives.
According to Daily Mail, motorist James Tsagros saw the exact same car "flying" down the same freeway at "scary" speeds.
He was driving on the Eastern Freeway near Kew on March 21 when he saw a "flash of light" speed past him.