"So proud of Deb!" Hugh penned on Instagram alongside a photo of Deborra smiling with the family dogs in her arms.

"For almost 30 years, I've witnessed first-hand her endless generosity and commitment to service. Her intolerance for injustice, and her heart which is as large as our great country."

An activist as well as an actress, Deborra was officially recognised "for distinguished service to children as an adoption advocate, to not-for-profit organisations as an ambassador, and to the arts".

Much of her activism has surrounded adoption and other children's causes, her work earning her the title of NSW Australian of the Year in 2014.

Hugh couldn't be more proud of his wife as she's honoured again in 2022, continuing his social media post: "Today everyone else gets to understand and appreciate her incredible work.

Hugh gushed that he was "so proud" of his wife. Getty

"As for her service to the arts, the breadth and depth of her work is extraordinary. Also she is the greatest actress I have worked with … And, I'm not just saying that!"

The proud star later shared a photo to his Instagram Stories of an elegant purple cake dotted with blackberries that was captioned "Celebrating Deb!"

Meanwhile, Australian not-for-profit Adopt Change shared a similar tribute to Deborra, who founded the organisation back in 2008.

The message read in part: "Deborra-lee has worked tirelessly for well over a decade advocating for the right for all children and young people in Australia to grow up in safe, nurturing and permanent family homes."

WATCH: How Hugh and Deborra celebrated their 21st anniversary in 2018. Story continues after video.

Adoption and children's rights are causes close to Deborra's heart – and her home.

After marrying in 1996, Hugh and Deborra hoped to start a family but were left heartbroken by several miscarriages and failed rounds of IVF.

They had always planned to one day adopt and decided to begin the process after realising that the chances of conceiving and carrying a child naturally were slim.

Originally they looked to adopt within Australia, but complex adoption laws led them to look abroad and Hugh and Deborra ended up adopting two children from the US.

Adoption and children's rights are causes close to Deborra's heart. Instagram

Now they're proud parents to Ava Eliot Jackman, 16, and Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 21, who the couple adore just as much as they would any biological children.

"I don't think of them as adopted – they're our children. We feel things happened the way they are meant to," Hugh told the Herald Sun of his family unit.

"Now, as we go through life together, sure there are challenges, but everyone's in the right place with the right people. It sounds airy-fairy, but it's something we feel very deeply."

And today Ava and Oscar are likely just as proud of their mum as Hugh is for her latest amazing achievement.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.

