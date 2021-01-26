Earlier today, Hugh, 52, took to his Instagram to share a very important Australia Day message.
"Happy Australia day to everyone." the actor started the video. And, after thanking frontline workers, Hugh went on to acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
"Also I'd like to acknowledge our Indigenous community on this Australia day. A lot of my Indigenous friends feel a lot of emotion around this day which I totally understand.
"So, in tribute and in the spirit of the fact that we need to walk together on this journey to reconciliation and healing, I am posting a video of a choir that in the outback sang the national anthem.
"I particularly want you to pay attention to the words of the second verse which i think are incredibly moving. Some of my friends are singing in it. So please, hopefully if you have time, check it out. Happy Australia Day."
The father of two then posted a video to his story of a Desert Song Festival choir singing their own rendition of the Australian anthem, titled Advanced Australia Fair 2.0
While the first verse was true to the actual lyrics, the second verse contained some bold updates to the years-old tune.
The choir beautifully sang,
"For sixty thousand years and more
First peoples of this land
Sustained by Country
Dreaming told
By song and artist’s hand.
Unite our cultures from afar
In peace with those first here
To walk together on this soil
Respect for all grows there.
From everywhere on Earth we sing
Advance Australia Fair."
The searing song clearly had an impact upon Hugh's adoring fans, one commenting "Thank you for sharing the performance from the choir. It's beautiful and very poignant".
Hopefully more and more Australians will be inspired by Hugh's bold message, along with the choir's incredible tune, and work towards changing the date once and for all.