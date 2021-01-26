This Australia Day, Hugh Jackman has called for drastic change to be made to the festivities. And his first port of call is the Australian anthem.

While 'Australia Day' falls on the 26th January, the date has caused much controversy over the years - and rightfully so.

This day marks the anniversary of the 1788 arrival of the First Fleet at what is now known as New South Wales.

However, it also marks the day that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were stripped of their land.

As such, there is much demand for the date to be changed to allow for a more inclusive celebration.

Hugh Jackman is just the latest celebrity to demand change. And he is doing it in quite the bold way.