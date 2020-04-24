Huge Married at First Sight news no one saw coming
All the details here.
Married At First Sight stars Stacey Hampton and Hayley Vernon are set for international fame with news that U.S. network Lifetime is set to air the hit Aussie reality-TV show.
As per the network, MAFS will air in America on May 27 on Wednesdays and Thursday nights at 9pm.
WATCH: MAFS' Michael reveals details about his secret two-year-old son
The final episode of the U.S. version of the show - which sees couples legally wed unlike stars on the Aussie show - attracted 2.1million viewers.
This news comes after this season of MAFS delivered some seriously controversial storylines.
Reports claim contestant Poppy Jennings explored legal advice after a highly confidential storyline with her on-screen ‘husband’ Luke Eglin that made national headlines.
This season of MAFS served us with a bunch of controversial storylines including Poppy Jennings reportedly seeking legal advice.
Channel 9
“[Viewers thought] that I missed my kids when really I just couldn’t say what was actually going on, so I had to kind of mask it with that,” she revealed at the time. “You try and speak up about something but there’s just no point," said Poppy at the time.
Another storyline that made national headlines included David Cannon using “wife” Hayley Vernon’s toothbrush to clean a toilet bowl.
Star Natasha Spencer was also rushed to hospital during filming, later revealing she had suffered a "breakdown".
Another storyline that made national headlines included David Cannon using “wife” Hayley Vernon’s toothbrush to clean a toilet bowl.
Channel 9
Speaking to Confidential, the finance analyst said she was taken to The Royal North Shore Hospital ahead of the show's finale, admitting vicious Instagram trolls pushed her over the edge.
"My neighbours called because they were worried I was going to harm myself. I was taken in an ambulance and I was released within a couple of hours," she said. "If I left without doctor’s approval I would have been taken into police custody. I’m out now and taking some time to myself."
Natasha was rushed to hospital after suffering a breakdown.