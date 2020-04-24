This season of MAFS served us with a bunch of controversial storylines including Poppy Jennings reportedly seeking legal advice. Channel 9

“[Viewers thought] that I missed my kids when really I just couldn’t say what was actually going on, so I had to kind of mask it with that,” she revealed at the time. “You try and speak up about something but there’s just no point," said Poppy at the time.

Another storyline that made national headlines included David Cannon using “wife” Hayley Vernon’s toothbrush to clean a toilet bowl.

Star Natasha Spencer was also rushed to hospital during filming, later revealing she had suffered a "breakdown".

Speaking to Confidential, the finance analyst said she was taken to The Royal North Shore Hospital ahead of the show's finale, admitting vicious Instagram trolls pushed her over the edge.

"My neighbours called because they were worried I was going to harm myself. I was taken in an ambulance and I was released within a couple of hours," she said. "If I left without doctor’s approval I would have been taken into police custody. I’m out now and taking some time to myself."