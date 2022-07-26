Washing your puffer jacket is not as complicated as you think. Getty

The Preparation

No matter how desperate you are to wash that puffer, this step cannot be skipped.

Kathmandu recommends checking the care label on the puffer jacket and abiding by the instructions.

If there are any obvious stains, use a soft, damp cloth to remove them and make sure all the pockets are empty, close the zips and turn the puffer jacket inside out.

Now decision time, choose how you will wash the jacket: by hand or by machine.

Avoid top load washing machines with an agitator. Instagram

The Wash

If you are machine washing the jacket set the machine to a gentle cycle at 30°C and if possible select the ‘extra rinse’ option.

Kathmandu also suggests using a specialised downwash and skipping the spin cycle.

If you are hand washing the jacket, soak your puffer in a sink for up to 60 minutes, using a down-specific detergent. Then squeeze out any excess water, making sure not to wring it.

The main things to remember when washing your jacket are to avoid dry cleaning, fabric softener and top load washing machines with an agitator.

Who would have thought tennis balls would be involved? Getty

The Drying Process

Drying the puffer jacket is the easiest part of the process, just place the jacket flat on a clothing rack to dry for 24-48 hours.

When the jacket is almost dry, put it in the tumble drier on low heat, making sure to check it regularly.

If you want to really puff up the jacket, Kathmandu also suggests throwing two to three tennis balls into the dryer with the jacket.

When drying the puffer jacket, remember to never use the spin cycle, don't wring the jacket and make sure the jacket is completely dry before storing or wearing it.

If your dryer doesn't have the option to circumvent the spin cycle, it's probably best to stick to the drying rack method.