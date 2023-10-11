Honey

Honey is one of the more known coupon companies, and for a good reason.

Once downloaded as an extension to your browser, Honey will automatically search and test all available coupon codes at the checkout when online shopping. It is connected to over 30,000 popular sites, meaning Honey will most likely be compatible with the online site you're shopping on.

Honey has just recently joined with PayPal, and now, you can earn points for just shopping on participating sites, even if there are no available coupon codes.

These points build up and you can grant it as cash back later.

Another smart feature is that Honey also allows you to save your wanted items to a 'droplist' in which you can then be notified when that item goes down in price!

Coupert

Coupert is another coupon company and works in the same way to Honey.

Once downloaded to your browser, Coupert is able to automatically search and test any applicable coupons as soon as you reach the checkout on your online site.

Though it may seem pointless to have both extensions downloaded... it's definitely not.

Coupert and Honey partner with different sites and therefore having both increases your chance of saving the most money.

RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot works just like Honey and Coupert and is another browser extension to have downloaded to ensure you're getting the best deal possible.

They also give you the chance to earn cash back when online shopping with certain partnered stores. When downloaded, this will be automatically be processed if you shop at one of these stores.

However, you can also search on their website or app to see which stores will give you cash back, before you start shopping.

RetailMeNot also tells you the general deals for stores... for example, it Target is having a sale to get 20% microwaves, this information will be shown on their website or app.

CNET

CNET, again, is a coupon company that will automatically search and test for the coupon code to find you the best possible prices, however this company does offer a little more than that.

CNET will also compare the product you are trying to buying with other shopping sites that also sell it, and will display whether other stores are selling the item cheaper.

You are also able to create a wish list of products you are keeping your eye on and CNET will track the prices of these items and notify you when they go on sale or drop below a certain specified price.

Klarna

Klarna is slightly different to the other companies. It is mostly known for being a payment processing company... more specifically, it is a buy now, pay later service.

However, Klarna also offers a range of deals and discounts which anyone can use even if you are not using their buy now, pay later service.

Klarna is partnered with over 250,000 stores including Kmart, H&M, Princess Polly, ASOS and The Iconic, meaning you are very likely to save some money!

If you prefer to shop on your phone, Klarna also has an app which will send you notifications about price drops for items you have saved.

