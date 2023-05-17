How to pickle beetroot
Ingredients:
- 1kg of beetroots
- 2 cups white vinegar
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 tsp allspice
- 6 cloves
- 1 cinnamon stick
Method:
- 1. Give the beetroots a good wash and trim off leaves (leaving on the roots).
- 2. Place in a pot and cover with water and bring to a boil.
- 3. Simmer uncovered for 25 minutes or until tender.
- 4. Drain and allow beets to cool slightly. 5. Trim off roots, stems and remove skins. You can leave beets whole or slice them.
- 6. In a separate pot combine vinegar, water allspice, cloves, cinnamon, and sugar. Bring to the boil then allow to simmer for five minutes.
- 7. Stuff beets into a hot, sterilised jar leaving 2cm of space from the top. While jars are still hot pour in warm liquid to cover the beets, leaving 2cm of space.
- 8. Fill a large stockpot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Place the jars in the water, pouring in extra water if necessary until the jars are submerged in water. Bring to the boil and cover for ten minutes.
- 9. Store for at least three weeks before opening once opened store in the fridge.
How long should pickled beetroots last?
You can store an unopened jar of pickled beets in a cool dry space for between 12 and 18 months.
Once opened they will last in the fridge for 1 to 3 months.
Is pickled beetroot as good as raw beetroot?
Absolutely!
Both are delicious and both share the same nutritional and health benefits.
The only major difference between pickled beetroot and raw beetroot is that pickled beetroot has a much longer shelf life than its fresh counterpart.