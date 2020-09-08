Rainbow cloud bread is the latest viral food sensation on Tik Tok. Instagram

So how is cloud bread made exactly? We have the recipe...

Ingredients

3 egg whites

30 grams of sugar

10 grams of cornstarch

It's easy to make with only three ingredients. Instagram

Method

1. Whisk the eggs whites until frothy

2. Add sugar and mix

3. Add cornstarch

4. Whip until the consistency is thick like dough

5. Separate into sections

6. Add different food colouring to each bowl

7. Line a tray with baking paper

8. Stack each section on top of each other

9. Bake in the oven at 150C for 25 minutes

Cloud bread is one of the most magical and fluffy food trends. Instagram

Once you've mastered the rainbow version, play around with the recipe and start adding decorative toppings such as almond flakes or sprinkles. Or mix up the taste with cinnamon or strawberry flavouring.

For a gluten-free, carb-free option try substituting the sugar for cream cheese.

There's so much you can do with it, you might as well write off the rest of your day and get baking!

This story originally appeared on our sister site, New Idea Food.