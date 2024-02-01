Getting the kids to eat more veggies is never easy. Getty

1. Round like a rissole

Purée steamed broccoli, peas and carrots, and add to rissoles. Use a small amount of puree to start with, adding a little more to your next batches as your kids enjoy the new flavours.

2. Spag bowl (but with secret hidden veggies)

Does your picky eater pick every trace of vegetable out of your bolognese? Steamed and puréed carrots added to your bolognese sauce will get around that! Try it also with puréed zucchini or capsicum, and add them to chilli con carne and any tomato-based casserole.

3. Smooth it out

Smoothies are a great way to get fruit into kids, but what about vegetables? Try adding zucchini, mild in taste and creamy when blended. Cucumbers work too!

4. Grate

The grater should become your new BFF. Grate beetroot into brownies and zucchini into banana bread.

5. Spiraller

If your kids love noodles, spiralise carrots and zucchini, call them rainbow noodles, and add to their favourite dish.

6. Mash it up

If mash is a house favourite, replace half the potato with sweet potato. It will be sweeter and makes the mash softer in texture, meaning you don’t need to use milk or butter.

7. Make friends with salad

If your little one is a good fruit eater but not so keen on their salads, cut up apples and grapes and pop them in with lettuce, sprinkled with grated cheese.

8. Play with your food

If you want your child to eat vegetables without hiding them, arrange a spread of wraps, burritos, tacos or rice-paper roll wrappers, along with sliced or grated veggies and cheese. Kids love eating with their hands, so you may be surprised at what they’ll try!

9. Vegetable encouragers

And if all else fails, you could also find vegetable encouragers that will work for your little people come dinner time, with a few of our favourite options below.

Nutra Organic

Brekkie Hero

$44.95 from Nutra Organics

For little growing minds, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Though toast, cereal and the rest of the works are great quick and filling options, upping the nutrient intake at brekkie never hurts - as much as they would argue it does. With the Brekkie Hero, upgrading the ordinary breakfast with kid-approved superfoods is easily done.

Key features:

Contains 18 bioavailable vitamins & minerals from organic wholefoods

Vitamin A, C, D, E, B, Zinc, Folate and Iodine

Supports immunity, growth and development and daily wellbeing

Suitable for children aged 12 months and older

Amazon

Owala kids insulated stainless steel tumbler

$41.66 from Amazon

What better way to disguise a nutrient rich vege juice than with a sippy cup as playful as this one here. When it comes down to it, the colour of mixed vegies can be the greatest deterrent, so adding a pop of colour may be your best bet at turning little frowns upside down.

Key features:

12-ounce insulated tumbler

Spill-resistant lid for minimal mess

Removable, reusable straw for easy cleaning

BPA and phthalate-free

Dishwasher safe lid

Nourished Life

Nuzest kids good stuff in rich chocolate

$45 from Nourished Life

A good ol' choccy milk is what afternoon teas are made of. Yes, yes we know what you are thinking! How could one possibly improve this milky treat? Well Nuzest has made the impossible possible, jam packing the best of vitamins, minerals, fruit and veg into a perfectly balanced powdered blend. So good that the kids won't bat an eyelid!

Key features:

Vegan and cruelty free

Made in New Zealand

Suitable for children aged four to thirteen

Supports growth and development

Nutra Organics

Gummy moulds three pack

$14.95 from Nutra Organics

If your little people enjoy a party mix of their fav gummies making a few of your own and throwing them into the bag may be a good bet. With the collection of tasty gutsy gummy mixes at Nutra Organics and in combination with these sweet moulds, making treats packed with the nutrients of fruit and veg is a sure way to up their intake.

Key features:

Three pack fruit shaped moulds

Made from food grade silicone

Use in combination with gutsy gummy mix

Amazon

Green Collective vegetable garden kit set

$35.95 from Amazon

From farm* to fork - what better way to get the kids in on the veggie celebrations than with an entirely hands on experience. Popping in some positive words of appreciation for the fruit and veg they grow could make dinner time much more approachable for the little people.

*The suburban backyard.

Key features:

Four vegetable seed packets - pumpkin, corn, peas and tomatoes

Four biodegradable peat pots

Eight nutrient-rich soil pellets

Four bamboo herb labels

Mini garden tool set

Water spray bottle

Instruction Booklet

Myer

The Cooks Collective apple peeler corer

$29.95 from Myer

Making food look a-peeling (sorry, couldn't pass that one up) is the perfect way to make organics much more kid-friendly. We mean who couldn't pass up a healthy slinky?

Key features:

Peels apples and other hard fruit and vegetables

Aluminium alloy

Stainless steel

Nutra Organics

Veggie Hero

$44.95 from Nutra Organics

Whether they are veggie fiends or maybe not so keen on the beans, adding this mix of heroic goods to their plate is a sure way to up the intake! So, regardless of whether they finish their plate or maybe only had a couple of broccoli bites, with one spoon full of this tasteless mix you can rest assured that their tummies are full of organic goodness.

Key features:

Contains 18 bioavailable vitamins & minerals from organic wholefoods

Vitamin A, C, D, E, B, Zinc, Folate and Iodine

Supports immunity, growth, energy and antioxidant protection

Suitable for children aged 12 months and older

