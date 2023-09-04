There are 37 Krispy Kreme stores across Australia Instagram

For those who don't live locally to a Krispy Kreme, do not fret, you'll still be able to secure your free glazed donuts.

On Friday the 8th of September simply login to the Krispy Kreme website and use the promo code "HIPHIPHOORAY" to secure a dozen original glazed donuts for just $15 - a saving of $10.

Unfortunately, this deal is not available for those residing in South Australia.

These dozen glazed donuts could be yours! Instagram

It's hard to believe that since opening its first Aussie store in Penrith way back in 2003, the donut giant has gone on to open an additional 37 stores in Western Australia, Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland.

Surprisingly, Australia was actually the first country outside of its native North America to sell Krispy Kreme donuts.

"The past two decades have been an incredible journey," Olivia Sutherland, Marketing Director at Krispy Kreme ANZ said.

"We've had the privilege of spreading joy throughout Australia with our delectable doughnuts, and it's all thanks to the unwavering support of our incredible customers, as well as our incredible staff," she said.

To find your closest Krispy Kreme store, click here.