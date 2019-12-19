WATCH: Kate Middleton shrugs off Prince William's PDA
The insider claims that Will has an “intense side”, which matches up perfectly with Kate, who is “unwavering poise and calm”.
“They look after each other but in different ways," the source told PEOPLE. "Some people might say it’s an old-fashioned marriage, but it seems to work.”
The pal added: “They have different roles, but they come together as a team.”
Meanwhile a senior royal source also claims that the royal duo are “a great double act”.
“They are a great double act. People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”
Just today the Duke and Duchess, along with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis, were snapped attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.
Prince William and Prince George arrive at the Queen's annual Christmas lunch.
Wife Kate Middleton arrived separately with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.