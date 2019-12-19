A source has revealed that Wills and Kate are a match made in heaven. Getty

Meanwhile a senior royal source also claims that the royal duo are “a great double act”.



“They are a great double act. People make much of William giving the big speeches, but Kate is there too, asking questions of presidents and their wives. These things are easier when they are side-by-side.”



Just today the Duke and Duchess, along with their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis, were snapped attending the Queen's annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Prince George arrive at the Queen's annual Christmas lunch. Getty

Wife Kate Middleton arrived separately with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Getty

Also joining the Cambridge's were other members of the royal family including Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their 7-month-old son Archie were noticeably absent from the event and are reportedly travelling abroad.