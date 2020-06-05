Jessika updated her fans to inform them she's had cheek, tear trough and smile line fillers as well as "a little bit of sneaky wrinkle relaxer." Instagram

Jessika's new procedures come two months after she admitted to the Daily Telegraph that over the last 18 months, she's spent more than $60,000 on cosmetic surgery.

Along with having her lips dissolved and reinjected, Jessika has reportedly had her cheeks filled, Botox injected in her jaw, veneers and Botox in her forehead.

As well as spending a whopping $40,000 on veneers, the publication reported that the reality star and influencer also paid $1,800 on cheek Botox, $1,200 on Botox, and $1,200 on jaw slimming.

The MAFS star apparently spent around $60,400 on cosmetic surgery. Instagram

It's not just her face either - last year Jessika spoke to New Idea about her autologous fat graft.

The procedure involved having fat cells taken out of her "problem areas" and redeposited into her breasts. Jessika went from a B-cup to a D-cup but it came at the hefty price tag of $16,000.

“I put some weight on during MAFS and after eating healthy and exercising, I had a bit of weight loss. Also with my break-up with Dan there was a lot of stress there as well,” Jess revealed at the time.

“I chose the fat from the underside of my thighs. I had this little pocket of fat, I don’t know what it is, no matter how much dieting I do, no matter how much exercise I do, I just couldn’t get rid of it.”

Jessika allegedly spent $16,000 on a procedure that involves fat cells being taken out of her "problem areas" and redeposited into her breasts. Instagram

Despite the fact that she discouraged her younger sister Eliza from getting plastic surgery, she told the Daily Telegraph that she wouldn't be opposed to getting breast implants in the future.

“I have no problems with getting implants. I think I will get them once I have kids. I’m confident in my body at the moment,” she said.