After a team walk-out, some savage critiques from Lawrence and a barrage of online trolling, House Rules: High Stakes has crowned its first weekly winner!
Tanya and Dave from Perth won the week with a combined score of 26-out-of-30, pipping twins Rhi and Kimmy by just one point to be fast-tracked through to home renovation rounds. In fact, they handsome parents get there entire house renovated, guaranteed!
According to the judges, Lawrence, Kyly and Saul, they nailed the brief with their dining room and shower room, while the others were left to fight another week revamping the penthouse.
'Tanya and Dave, you've been fast-tracked,meaning your home will definitely be renovated,' host Jamie Durie told the duo.
'This is really special to us,' Dave told the judges. 'Anyone that knows us knows our kids are our world and we're going to be part of something that's going to make our kids feel happy, feel safe and we just feel so humbled to be here, so thanks.'
But viewers aren't loving the new season's vibe.
'I hope this isn't what the series will be like. These styles are beyond horrid,' commented one via Instagram, while another admitted: 'Appalling start to the season. The penthouse reno is dreadful.'
A bit harsh...