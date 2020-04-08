After a team walk-out, some savage critiques from Lawrence and a barrage of online trolling, House Rules: High Stakes has crowned its first weekly winner!

Tanya and Dave from Perth won the week with a combined score of 26-out-of-30, pipping twins Rhi and Kimmy by just one point to be fast-tracked through to home renovation rounds. In fact, they handsome parents get there entire house renovated, guaranteed!

According to the judges, Lawrence, Kyly and Saul, they nailed the brief with their dining room and shower room, while the others were left to fight another week revamping the penthouse.

'Tanya and Dave, you've been fast-tracked,meaning your home will definitely be renovated,' host Jamie Durie told the duo.