Victoria's Kayne and Aimee worked well together. Instagram

KAYNE: It has given me the greatest experience I’ve ever had. It has made me realise that you can absolutely achieve anything if you work hard enough for it.

LENORE: The show has changed me in a way I never imagined. I learnt to never give up no matter how difficult things are. At the times I needed Bradley most he was there, and at the times Bradley needed me most I was there. When one was falling the other one was there to pick them up and get them through.”

Tassie twins Kimmy and Rhi said House Rules proved they are tough. Channel Seven

What was the toughest moment?

KIMMY: The last half an hour of any renovation is the hardest. It’s pure chaos and very hectic!

RHI: You’re hot, stressed, functioning on three hours sleep – if you’re lucky – and trying to make the most beautiful rooms for beautiful people.

KAYNE: It was our first home reno (Laith and George) and we were trying to come up with a bathroom design that would really impress with an awkwardly-shaped room.

AIMEE: As much as we love to keep positive and kick on, sometimes, with lack of sleep, when you have been working your butt off, it’s hard to keep our head high.

LENORE: It was when Bradley reached the lowest point that he had ever reached in his life on set due to circumstances beyond his control. To watch your child crash, not be able to focus and lose all sense of reason is destroying and something I will never forget and never want to experience again.”

Lenore and Bradley refused to give up on the show. Instagram

… And the most rewarding?

KIMMY: Seeing homeowners love the spaces you make will never get old; it’s the best part.

RHI: Winning the $10k at Lenore’s home because it meant we could give back to our mum. She is a true gem and has helped us so much.

LENORE: Seeing the beautiful, giving and unselfish person Bradley is. In the last 10 minutes at Kimmy and Rhi’s, Tamara and Rhys hit a mental block and could not style. Bradley assisted them with their styling so they had a finished room to deliver. I am so proud of what he did. He helped his friends in need instead of walking away and thinking of himself.

KAYNE: To win at Tanya and Dave’s and take home the $10k, especially since we had the biggest zone with four rooms.

The House Rules: High Stakes team. Channel Seven

What’s next for you?

KIMMY: Helping Rhi renovate any house she buys!

RHI: I plan on buying a house within the next few months with my partner Sam and doing some renovating to truly make the space our own and create a home together that’s ours to share with our new puppy and sweet old dog!

KAYNE: I look forward to living in our beautiful newly renovated home and raising a family there some day – not too far away.

LENORE: I am intending to do an interior design course and my dream is to eventually work in renovation. I want to put to good use the skills, advice and vision I acquired and assist others with their dreams.

