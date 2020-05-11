Tassie twins Kimmy and Rhi’s ‘twintuition’ might see them make a great team on House Rules: High Stakes. Instagram/Seven

For Rhi, who reveals that she doesn’t cope well with conflict, the confrontations were tough at times, but she learnt how to handle herself.

“What I learnt the most is that sometimes you do have conflicts [on the show],” says Rhi. “And no matter how uncomfortable it makes you, sometimes you have to stand your ground.”

Kimmy adds: “By the end of it, Rhi was sticking up for herself, so it was good to see her come into her own.”

Despite the occasional run-in with Tanya and Dave during the renos, the girls admit that everyone in the competition actually got on really well and all became firm friends.

“As corny as it sounds, we are blessed to have spent the time that we did with the other couples,” says Kimmy.

“We grew really close with the other contestants and spent time with them outside of the renovations and made lifetime friends.”

They all became so close that when it was Bradley’s birthday during the show, Rhi knew she had to do something special for him and she got to bake him a cake they could all share.

Baking is one of Rhi’s passions, and she has started making her delectable creations for special occasions such as birthdays and weddings, but she would eventually like to create a career out of it.

“It started out as something to do for a while last year when I wasn’t working full-time, and then it took off,” says Rhi.

“One of the things really I want to do this year is to get everything organised and start making it into something really cool.”

In the meantime, the twins are still patiently waiting for Kimmy’s house to be renovated.

“Being on the show was the only way that this could ever happen for me,” says Kimmy.

“I don’t have the ability to save the money to do the renovations on the house that I would have dreamed of, so this is everything for me.”

And, now that they have seen the skills of their fellow contestants, they aren’t too nervous about handing over the keys. “They’ve all done a good job,” gushes Kimmy. “Everyone’s styling is like 10 times what other houses have been in past seasons, so I don’t think we were worried.”

With $20,000 of winnings already in the bank, the girls are hoping they can also take out the top prize so that Rhi can buy her own home.

And, they’re even hoping they can bring back all the contestants to renovate it!

“We have made jokes about bringing everyone down to Tassie for a special where they renovate my house,” Rhi laughs.

“But my partner is not overly keen on renovating, so we will have to find something that only needs a little bit of work, but still enough for me to have fun with.”

