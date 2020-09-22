Former House Rules star James “Harry” Harris (pictured) shocked fans in 2018 when he and wife Kate Whiting sensationally split and sold the house they renovated on the reality show. Instagram

In a new trailer for the upcoming season, which dropped on Monday, a man fitting his description introduces himself as Harry to the girls, with Becky appearing smitten.

When Elly asks the handsome suitor why he chose to sign up for the reality dating show, Harry tells both girls: “To find love… love is the most amazing thing!”

Following his brief encounter with the ladies, Becky gushes over Harry, telling sister Elly that she had a connection with the handsome hunk.

“Harry made me feel comfortable” Becky began, before taking a pause and revealing she was “getting hot” about the situation.

Kate (left) and Harry (right), who share a five-year-old son called Xavier, previously confirmed their break up after nine years of marriage, telling The Advertiser they simply “drifted apart”. Seven

Sister Elly then laughed at her sibling, before saying: “You’re going funny!”

While Harry is yet to confirm if he is taking part in the reality show, his private Instagram account would suggest he wants to be discreet ahead of the premiere.

Later in the trailer, the ladies say hello to dapper gent Pete, who, according to Now To Love, is Adelaide based café owner Pete.

Other blokes who pop up include professional fitness model, and former Mister Italy 2019, Rudy El Kholti, as well as former Australia’s Got Talent star Ab Sow.

Listing his Instagram bio as a model, filmmaker and TV star, fans may recognise Ab from his dance troupe act, EQUALS, when they appeared on the Channel Seven talent show 2016.

Also making an appearance in the trailer is a hunky “handyman”, who is rumoured to be Newcastle footballer Joe Woodbury, who Elly may have crossed paths with before.

As the handsome fellow makes his way down the red carpet, Elly appears overcome with shock, and upon seeing her reaction, so does he.

“No... it’s a small world!” Joe says, before laughing at the situation.