The lovable Lenore and Bradley might be a pleasure to watch on House Rules: High Stakes, but their revamped pool room? Not so much.
MUST WATCH: House Rules: fans slam Lenore and Bradley's 'Paddle Pop' pool room
Fans have ripped into the mother-son duo for their vibrant, Miami-themed indoor pool space, which was unveiled on Tuesday night's episode.
'The pool lounge has been inspired by a rainbow Paddle Pop. How Gold Coast,' one viewer tweeted, which is tame compared to some of the comments flooding Instagram.
'It's not really penthouse-worthy. Very tacky looking,' commented one, after seeing the Instagram snap above.
'Horrible... who in the hell going to want to live in this catastrophe,' said another.
A little harsh, no?
On the plus side, Lenore and Bradley were praised by the judges for their pink walk-in wardrobe.